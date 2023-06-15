Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in May

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 34,744,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

