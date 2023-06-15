Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in May

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance
Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 34,744,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About Galaxy Next Generation
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.