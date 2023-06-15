Garde Capital Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 204,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,200. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

