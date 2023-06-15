Garde Capital Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $58.93. 12,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

