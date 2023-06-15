Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.92. 16,429,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,415,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

