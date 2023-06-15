Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VONG traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.29. 281,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,330. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

