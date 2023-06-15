Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,603 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

