Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTXAP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 15,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,994 shares of company stock worth $22,449,408 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,693,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 946,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.