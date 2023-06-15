Gas Price Tops $2.26 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Gas has a market capitalization of $133.81 million and $18.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00008882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

