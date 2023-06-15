Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Up 1.1%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 122,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 156,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Featured Stories

