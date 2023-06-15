GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $78.53 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

