General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

GIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 353,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,904. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

