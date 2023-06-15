GeniuX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,243.75 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $5,243.75 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About GeniuX
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
