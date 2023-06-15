GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,878 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Corning stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

