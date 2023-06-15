GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJR stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

