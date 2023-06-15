GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

