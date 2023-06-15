GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $59,907,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.