GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $446.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day moving average of $366.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

