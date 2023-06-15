GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 889 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.13.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.