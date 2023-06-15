Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE GEI traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$20.87. 1,077,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.92. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6701571 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.