Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,338.90

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,338.90 and traded as low as $3,067.78. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,068.34, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,341.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,192.73.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
