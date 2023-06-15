Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 1.2 %

GPH traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.47). 8,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.48. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The company has a market cap of £124.09 million, a PE ratio of -459.30, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

