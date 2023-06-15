Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 1.2 %
GPH traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.47). 8,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.48. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The company has a market cap of £124.09 million, a PE ratio of -459.30, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.
About Global Ports
