Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 516,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,051,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.
About Global Tech Industries Group
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.
