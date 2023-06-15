Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 97.1% in May

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,344. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 197,042 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 240,594 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 165,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.