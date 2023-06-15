goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 550.8 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $83.82 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. goeasy has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHMEF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.