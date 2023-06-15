GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 380607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$450.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
