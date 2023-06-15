GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 380607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$450.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.29 million for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0138252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

