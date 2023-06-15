Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

GROY stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

GROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

