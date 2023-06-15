Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 37,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 26,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

