Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 125.8% in May

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the May 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $160,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 301,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

