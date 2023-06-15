Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares changing hands.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Featured Stories
