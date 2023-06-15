Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares changing hands.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.