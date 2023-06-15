Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.96.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.71%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

