Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $503,346.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,478.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00292683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00522648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00411476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.