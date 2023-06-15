Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 128,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $5.6528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

