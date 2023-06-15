GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £124.20 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($17.27) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($155.41).

On Thursday, May 11th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($18.19) per share, for a total transaction of £130.86 ($163.74).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,363.40 ($17.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53). The firm has a market cap of £55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,439.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.14) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

