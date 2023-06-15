Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises about 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

