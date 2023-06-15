Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 6.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.72. 10,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.17% and a negative net margin of 76.69%.
Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc engages in the business of developing and distributing clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The firm also offers science-based products and devices designed to support healthcare professionals, providers, patients, and consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in December 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.