Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 6.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.72. 10,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.17% and a negative net margin of 76.69%.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc engages in the business of developing and distributing clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The firm also offers science-based products and devices designed to support healthcare professionals, providers, patients, and consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in December 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.