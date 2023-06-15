Guild of Guardians Trading Down 28.4% This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $164,966.88 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

