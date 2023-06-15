H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $482,039.13 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

