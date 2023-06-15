Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.58 ($13.53) and last traded at €12.48 ($13.42). Approximately 51,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.34 ($13.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

