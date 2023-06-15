Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,225 ($15.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.39) to GBX 1,679 ($21.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 960 ($12.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.01) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 2.2 %

HL stock opened at GBX 844.40 ($10.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 804.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.25. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.81). The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

