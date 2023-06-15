Head-To-Head Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) versus Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 5.24 $171.04 million $3.33 18.17 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.17 $230.57 million $0.77 14.58

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.4% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cohen & Steers and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 30.50% 52.35% 28.35% CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cohen & Steers and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cohen & Steers pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats CI Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.