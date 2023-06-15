Head-To-Head Survey: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 56.35%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp 11.94% 8.28% 0.68%

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $1.56 8.17 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.75 $35.54 million $2.42 6.18

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

