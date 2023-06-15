Head-To-Head Survey: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 39.13% 24.15% 1.51% Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.19 $22.90 million $3.62 7.10 Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.59 $140.93 million $4.04 5.75

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

