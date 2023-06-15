Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $29.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.279594 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04543447 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,943,111.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

