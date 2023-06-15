Hedera Price Tops $0.0434 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $27.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.279594 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04543447 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,943,111.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

