Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,402,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Heliogen stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heliogen by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

