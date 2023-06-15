Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,402,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Heliogen Stock Performance
Heliogen stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
