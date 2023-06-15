Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.55 ($0.43), with a volume of 72556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 million and a PE ratio of 3,600.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.