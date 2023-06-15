Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.55 ($0.43), with a volume of 72556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 million and a PE ratio of 3,600.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

