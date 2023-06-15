Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 114,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 176,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.