Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Purchases Shares of 18,583 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 82,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

