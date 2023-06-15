Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Takes $252,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 281,448 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,096,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 426,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 62,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,223. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

