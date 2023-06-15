HI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $192,969.87 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, HI has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $192,969.87 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,115.03 or 1.00011729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00425039 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $189,337.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.